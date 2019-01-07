Skip to Main Content
If you liked Cormac McCarthy's All the Pretty Horses... you'll love this
Audio

If you liked Cormac McCarthy's All the Pretty Horses... you'll love this

TNC listener Heather Touet suggests a Canadian novel she thinks you'll love, if you liked Cormac McCarthy's All the Pretty Horses.
TNC listener Heather Touet suggests a Canadian novel she thinks you'll love, if you liked Cormac McCarthy's All the Pretty Horses. 0:58
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|