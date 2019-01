Audio

'I regret it': Hayden King on writing Ryerson University's territorial acknowledgement

Hayden King, an Anishinaabe writer and educator, spoke to Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild about territorial acknowledgements, what they mean in today's political climate and how they can be improved. Here's part of that conversation.

Hayden King, an Anishinaabe writer and educator, spoke to Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild about territorial acknowledgements, what they mean in today's political climate and how they can be improved. Here's part of that conversation. 14:51

Popular Now Find more popular stories