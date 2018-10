Audio

'I knew how to fight, I just didn't know how to box': Clarence Scott transformed his life one punch at a time

As a teenager in Winnipeg, Clarence Scott was in a gang, and dealing drugs. When he turned 18, he was sent to jail for attempted murder and firearm possession. After he was released, he found a surprising outlet - boxing.

