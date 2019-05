News · Audio

'I don't apologize for Sharknado': Cult film's screenwriter considers his legacy

When Thunder Levin dies, the first credit in his obituary will be that he was the brains behind the Sharknado movie franchise. After struggling to make it in film for decades, he was asked to write the over-the-top sci-fi disaster film... and the sequels kept coming. As he tells Piya, while he's proud of the success, he hopes to capitalize on it to make his legacy more than that.

