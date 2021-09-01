Neighbourhoods in Louisiana before and after Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana last Sunday as a Category 4 storm — swamping communities throughout the state and in neighbouring Mississippi, killing at least six people and leaving roughly one million homes and businesses without power.

Ida was the fifth most-powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. and, days later, some low-lying communities remained largely underwater.

Satellite imagery, below, shows before-and-after shots of some of the hardest hit areas in Louisiana:

Near the Airline Highway in LaPlace, 40 kilometres west of New Orleans:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

LaPlace was among the communities to suffer massive flooding and structure damage:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Houma, also near New Orleans, was hit hard. "Never again," said resident Danna Schwab of her decision to ride out the storm:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

This overview of Lafitte, a town south of New Orleans, and nearby Barataria Bay shows extensive damage to rooftops:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Buildings are seen underwater in Lafitte and Barataria Bay. The fishing community has "more water than we've seen in a long time," said Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Lafitte was inundated after a levee was overwhelmed by floodwater:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Lafitte, as seen on Nov. 22, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021. A Lafitte woman found dead in her home was among those killed in the storm:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)