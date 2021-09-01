Skip to Main Content
News·Photos

Neighbourhoods in Louisiana before and after Hurricane Ida

Homes are underwater and communities badly damaged after Hurricane Ida tore through New Orleans on Sunday as the most powerful storm to hit the region since Katrina 16 years ago.

Devastating damage caused by Ida, as captured by satellite imagery

Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., on Tuesday. (Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press)

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana last Sunday as a Category 4 storm — swamping communities throughout the state and in neighbouring Mississippi, killing at least six people and leaving roughly one million homes and businesses without power. 

Ida was the fifth most-powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. and, days later, some low-lying communities remained largely underwater.

Satellite imagery, below, shows before-and-after shots of some of the hardest hit areas in Louisiana:

Near the Airline Highway in LaPlace, 40 kilometres west of New Orleans:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

LaPlace was among the communities to suffer massive flooding and structure damage:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Houma, also near New Orleans, was hit hard. "Never again," said resident Danna Schwab of her decision to ride out the storm:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

This overview of Lafitte, a town south of New Orleans, and nearby Barataria Bay shows extensive damage to rooftops:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Buildings are seen underwater in Lafitte and Barataria Bay. The fishing community has "more water than we've seen in a long time," said Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Lafitte was inundated after a levee was overwhelmed by floodwater:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Lafitte, as seen on Nov. 22, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021. A Lafitte woman found dead in her home was among those killed in the storm:

(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

