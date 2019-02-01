Audio

How this woman learned to live on the streets while finishing high school

As a teenager, Share Ryan says her parents deprived her of an education, and she suffered abuse by her father. So at 17, she left home and ended up living on the streets of Ottawa. But she continued to go to high school, graduating with honours, and eventually went on to university. Share tells Piya how she managed to thrive while homeless, and why she kept that part of her past hidden from others for a long time -- including her own husband.

