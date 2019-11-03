Skip to Main Content
How the 'salaciousness' of true crime TV inspired Thomas King's latest mystery novel
News·Audio

How the 'salaciousness' of true crime TV inspired Thomas King's latest mystery novel

In Thomas King's latest book, a true crime reality show comes to Chinook to investigate a death that’s been ruled accidental.
In Thomas King's latest book, a true crime reality show comes to Chinook to investigate a death that’s been ruled accidental. 11:24
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|