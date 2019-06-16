How one museum is repatriating Indigenous belongings
When Lou-ann Ika'wega Neel moved from Alert Bay to Victoria at the age of seven, she started visiting the Royal B.C. Museum because it made her feel at home. The museum even houses some of her family's belongings. Today, Neel works at the museum as a repatriation specialist.
