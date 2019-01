Audio

How one cartographer is helping Indigenous communities put themselves on the map

When most people look at a digital map, one of the first things they zoom in on is their home. But for many Indigenous people from remote areas, their homes and communities weren't on Google Maps and Google Earth. Steve DeRoy, an Anishinaabe/Saulteaux cartographer, helped change that.

