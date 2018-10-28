Audio

How much can symbolic acts by allies really achieve?

Put on your heels, strut your stuff, have some fun, and raise some money. That's the basic premise behind Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, a global event that sees men march in high heels and raise funds and awareness around violence against women. Darryl Andrée's been participating in these walks in St. Catharines, Ontario for years. He tells Piya why he thinks such a symbolic act is a valid way to be an ally to victims of gender-based violence.

