How Indigenous culture is transforming health care
News·Audio

Navigating the health-care system can be challenging, especially when you have to deal with language barriers and cultural differences. In hospitals and nursing stations across the country, many Indigenous people face these challenges daily. This week on Unreserved, how Indigenous people navigate the Canadian health-care system.
Navigating the health-care system can be challenging, especially when you have to deal with language barriers and cultural differences. In hospitals and nursing stations across the country, many Indigenous people face these challenges daily. This week on Unreserved, how Indigenous people navigate the Canadian health-care system.
