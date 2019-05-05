How hip hop artists are defining a 'modern Indigenous identity'
Hip hop artists often portray an exaggerated version of themselves through their music. This can lead to distorted images of wealth, associations with gangs and violence, and gender. Kyle T. Mays writes and teaches on the subject of Indigenous hip hop and how it intersects with ideas of masculinity.
