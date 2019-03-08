Audio

'How do you justify how long a punishment is?': Woman who drove through stop sign, killing two and injuring one, reflects on her penalty

On her drive to work on December 13, 2017, Alberta EMT Chelsey Kinsella ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle. Two men died and one survived. She was not criminally charged, instead receiving a three-month driving suspension and $2,000 fine. As Chelsea tells Piya, she doesn't think the punishment was severe enough, but at the same time believes prison wouldn't be effective given the unintentional nature of what she did.

Social Sharing

On her drive to work on December 13, 2017, Alberta EMT Chelsey Kinsella ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle. Two men died and one survived. She was not criminally charged, instead receiving a three-month driving suspension and $2,000 fine. As Chelsea tells Piya, she doesn't think the punishment was severe enough, but at the same time believes prison wouldn't be effective given the unintentional nature of what she did. 15:10

Popular Now Find more popular stories