How a woman who was conceived as a result of rape embarked on a journey to find family

Rebecca Kiessling never felt an easy sense of belonging in her adoptive family. When she turned 18, she accessed her adoption file and found her birth mother's name... but not much about her father. After meeting her birth mom, Rebecca discovered she was conceived as a result of rape. She tells Piya what happened when a DNA test led her to learn the man's identity.

