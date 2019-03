Audio

How a dress in a pawn shop led to a Juno nomination for Leonard Sumner

Singer-songwriter Leonard Sumner drew from a wide range of personal stories and memories to create his Juno-nominated album Standing in the Light. But the most surprising inspiration might be the moment years ago when he saw a jingle dress hanging in a pawn shop window. 4:24

