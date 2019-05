News · Audio

How a DNA test led one woman to ultimately uncover that her father was switched at birth

After Alice Collins Plebuch took an ancestral DNA test, she learned her father - who she'd believed to be Irish Catholic - was actually descended from Russian and Eastern European Jews. She tells Piya how the surprise led her down an obsessive journey to discover his roots... which eventually revealed he'd been switched at birth and had biological family they'd never met before.

