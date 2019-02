Audio

Hot Air Feb 09, 2019 Khari McClelland

Singer and songwriter Khari McClelland drops by ahead of a Canadian tour for his Black History month project, "We Now Recognize." We'll hear music from Khari's "Freedom Singer" album plus an infectious new track called "Feels Real Good." 54:00

