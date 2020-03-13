Homicide detectives taking over shooting investigation in Scarborough
Toronto police say two victims were taken to hospital by emergency run
Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over an investigation into a shooting in Scarborough Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road just before 10 a.m.
Police say two victims were taken to hospital by emergency run. No further details were immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
