Skip to Main Content
Homicide detectives taking over shooting investigation in Scarborough
News

Homicide detectives taking over shooting investigation in Scarborough

Homicide investigators taken over an investigation into a shooting in Scarborough Friday morning.

Toronto police say two victims were taken to hospital by emergency run

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road just before 10 a.m. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over an investigation into a shooting in Scarborough Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road just before 10 a.m.

Police say two victims were taken to hospital by emergency run. No further details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News