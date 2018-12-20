Audio

Hockey books for the holidays

The focus of this week's Hockey Night In Canada podcast is hockey books! With Christmas just around the corner, they make for the perfect stocking stuffer. Actor and comedian Jay Baruchel is a die-hard Canadiens fan. Rob Pizzo had the chance to chat with Baruchel about his new book Born Into It: A Fan's Life, in which Baruchel opens up about his love affair with the Habs and his relationship with his father. Rob also chats with Sportsnet broadcaster Ken Reid about his second book on hockey cards - Hockey Card Stories 2. Ice Level reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz chats with TSN broadcaster James Duthie, who has written three books in his career, including one on legendary coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Brian Kilrea.