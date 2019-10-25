Police now investigating High Park neighbourhood sexual predator

Toronto police say they are now investigating reported incidents of a man exposing himself to women late at night in neighbourhoods around High Park.

Police issued a news release Friday saying one incident happened in August of this year, and another happened on Oct. 19, around 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The man involved is described as white, between 30 to 50 years old, between six feet tall and six foot four, with a thin build and light hair.

Police say he was wearing dark shorts, a dark grey hoodie, and black shoes, and seen driving a red, four-door hatchback.

Women have been warning each other on Facebook about a man fitting that description.

Laila Grants, a west end Toronto resident, said she has seen the man twice in the past two months, both times around 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.

This is a still image taken from a cellphone video of the sexual predator lying down on a lawn in August. Laila Grants took the video and tried to take it without him noticing. (Provided by Laila Grants)

According to her Facebook post, Grants said she had gotten off the subway at Jane station and was walking home with a friend when she saw a small red car with squeaky axles turn a corner without signalling. The man looked at her as he drove by. Then he turned the car around and parked on a side street.

The man, wearing shorts and a hoodie, pretended to jog. He undressed himself, covered his face with something, and started masturbating.

"It's shocking that he hasn't been caught," Grants said in a previous interview with CBC News.

"I want him taken off the streets so I don't have to deal with it and other people don't have to see it because it's very disturbing to see."

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said earlier this week there were no recent reports on file about the man, although police were aware of reports on Facebook.

Sidhu told CBC News on Friday that police reports about the man have been made within the last day.