Is vaping safe? Should I avoid secondhand vapour? We're taking your questions about vaping

We've received a lot of questions from readers and viewers during our special series Vape Fail, which has been examining some of the policy failures that led to the adoption of vaping as a smoking alternative and the resulting consequences on public health.

This afternoon, The National's co-host Andrew Chang is taking your questions on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter starting at 2 p.m. ET with Tereza Martinu, a lung transplant respirologist at Toronto's University Health Network, and student anti-vaping activist Cameron Prosic.

Ask your questions on The National's YouTube channel, Facebook page or Twitter feed.