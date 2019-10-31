Vaping illnesses rise to 1,888 in U.S. as pace picks up again
Case total is 284 higher than what the U.S. government reported last week
The number of U.S. vaping illnesses has jumped again, reaching more than 1,800 cases.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that 1,888 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 49 states. That includes 37 deaths in 24 states.
The total is 284 higher than what the government reported last week and a larger increase than seen in several weeks. Officials say the previous slowdown could have been caused by reporting delays.
The outbreak appears to have started in March. No single ingredient, electronic cigarette or vaping device has been linked to all the illnesses. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.
Health officials urge people to avoid vaping, particularly products containing THC and purchased off the street.
In Canada, as of Oct. 29, 2019, there are five confirmed or probable cases of severe lung illness related to vaping: two confirmed cases in Quebec, two probable in New Brunswick and one probable in British Columbia.
