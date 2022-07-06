Canada could approve 1st COVID-19 shot for youngest kids this month: feds
Government to discard 13.6 million expired doses because of limited demand for vaccine
Federal officials say a COVID-19 vaccine for Canada's youngest children could be approved as soon as this month.
Health Canada tweeted Tuesday that it expects to reach a decision by mid-July on whether to approve Moderna's shot for children between six months and five years old.
Moderna has applied for its vaccine to be given in two doses, each a quarter of its adult dose, administered about four weeks apart.
The agency says it received a submission from Pfizer-BioNTech on June 23 for its vaccine for children between the ages of six months and four years old.
A Health Canada spokesperson says regulators are still working out a timeline for their review of Pfizer-BioNTech's application.
Canada has yet to authorize a vaccine for its nearly two million children under five.
Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine can be used on kids as young as five, and Moderna's Spikevax shot has been approved for children ages six and up.
