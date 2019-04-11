Over 20 million children worldwide miss out on measles vaccine annually

Children are amongst the most vulnerable to measles. In 2017, youngsters made up the majority of the 110,000 people who died from measles.

UNICEF executive director Henriette Fore said that missing vaccinations lays the foundation for measles cases today. The World Health Organization recommends a 95 per cent vaccination rate to achieve "herd immunity" — a level needed to make sure that communities are safe from infections from measles.

Two doses are necessary for the highest level of protection.

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor has announced a new project to help improve access to vaccinations and increase coverage for two-year-olds in the Surrey, B.C., area. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

"The measles virus will always find unvaccinated children," said Fore. "If we are serious about averting the spread of this dangerous but preventable disease, we need to vaccinate every child, in rich and poor countries alike."

UNICEF says the reasons for not seeking the first dose of the measles vaccine include:

Lack of access.

Poor health systems.

Complacency.

Fear or skepticism about vaccines.

Canada was in the top 10 high-income countries with children who did not receive the first dose of the measles vaccine between 2010 and 2017. The United States tops the list with more than 2.5 million children not vaccinated.

Canada ranked seventh. UNICEF said that 287,000 kids in Canada did not receive the first dose during these years.

UNICEF's chief of immunizations Robin Nandy said in high-income countries some people aren't recognizing the seriousness of the situation.

"People forget how deadly this disease is," he said in an interview. "You take a different scenario in sub-Saharan Africa where they are seeing measles all the time — they know people who have died."

In low-income countries, poverty, supply shortages limit access to vaccines, UNICEF said.

Also on Thursday, federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced a new project with the Fraser Health Authority in British Columbia, which the department said will improve access to vaccinations and increase vaccine coverage for two-year olds in the Surrey region.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it will focus on improving services for hard-to-reach and low-income families, as well as Indigenous people and newcomers to Canada. Taylor also announced three other projects to improve vaccination rates in Canada.

CBC News reached out to Health Canada about the UNICEF report. They referred journalists to the childhood National Immunization Coverage Survey from 2017, which showed that 90 per cent of all two-year-olds in Canada had received at least one dose of the measles vaccine.

2nd dose crucial to prevention