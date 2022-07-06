U.S. FDA issues temporary halt to ban on Juul e-cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has put on hold its ban on sales of Juul Labs' e-cigarettes, with the health agency saying late on Tuesday that it would do an additional review of the company's marketing application.

Juul had won a temporary reprieve a couple of weeks ago after a U.S. federal appeals court stayed the FDA's ban, following an appeal from the company for an emergency review of the regulator's order.

The once red-hot vape company has said the FDA's decision to block sales of its products is "extraordinary and unlawful," citing, among other things, the agency's authorization of similar e-cigarette products made by other manufacturers.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the FDA said there were "scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review."

"The stay and the agency's review does not constitute authorization to market, sell or ship JUUL products," the agency added.

While imposing its ban on June 23, the FDA said Juul had failed to show the sale of its products would be appropriate for public health, following a nearly two-year review of data provided by the company.

"(The latest) announcement by the FDA would suggest that it concedes data had been overlooked and a possibility they got their decision wrong," wrote analysts with financial services firm Jefferies in a note.

Juul, partly owned by tobacco giant Altria Group, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is likely to spend little time, if any at all, off the market, as it now has additional time to amend its application or provide more data if necessary, Jefferies said.