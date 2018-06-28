Australia won a clear victory on Thursday in a major trade dispute over its pioneering tobacco packaging law, with a panel of judges at the World Trade Organization rejecting arguments brought by Cuba, Indonesia, Honduras and Dominican Republic.



In its ruling, the WTO panel said Australia's "plain packaging" law contributed to improving public health by reducing use of and exposure to tobacco products, and rejected claims that alternative measures would be equally effective.



The ruling, which is expected to be appealed, also rejected the complainants' argument that Australia's law unjustifiably infringed tobacco trademarks and violated intellectual property rights.

The ruling effectively gives a green light for other countries to roll out similar laws. It could also have implications for alcohol and junk food packaging.

"Tobacco plain packaging is an evidence-based measure that WHO recommends as part of a comprehensive approach to tobacco control," Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for the World Health Organization said on Thursday.



Australia's law goes much further than the advertising bans and graphic health warnings seen in other countries.



Introduced in 2010, it bans logos and distinctive-coloured cigarette packaging in favour of drab olive packets that look more like military or prison issue, with brand names printed in small standardized fonts.



Cuba, Honduras, Dominican Republic and Indonesia complained at the WTO that the Australian rules constituted an illegal barrier to trade.



Tobacco firms have said the law infringes their trademarks and that the easily counterfeited packs will encourage smuggling, although they are not involved in the WTO case.



Tobacco giant Philip Morris declined to comment as it is not party to the dispute.

WHO says six other countries have implemented plain packaging laws (Hungary, Ireland, France, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom), another six have passed laws yet to be implemented (Burkina Faso, Canada, Georgia, Romania, Slovenia and Thailand) and a number of other countries are examining the policy.

