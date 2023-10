Angie Chan knew by the way her daughter hunched forward that something wasn't right.

"I did ask her to bend over and show me her spine," she said.

Running her fingers along the 13-year-old's back, Chan could feel the way it had curled out of place.

The diagnosis was obvious to the Vancouver resident — it was scoliosis , an abnormal curving of the spine that tends to happen near the start of puberty. In more severe cases, the way the spine bends can put pressure on the person's heart and lungs.

Research finds that the condition affects about two to three per cent of teens. In a majority of cases, it's unclear what causes it.

Chan knows the issue first hand because she had surgery to straighten her own spine about 30 years ago. And it's because of Chan's own diagnosis that she knew her daughter, Isla Hume, was in a race against time to prevent her spine from curving any further.

Hume wasn't yet a candidate for the surgery as her spine hadn't bent severely. Instead, she was able to try preventative measures like braces and physiotherapy.

"We definitely didn't want to just sit and wait around," said Chan.

Parents and those with lived experiences like Chan say that if more resources were put into early detection and preventative measures, kids could avoid an invasive spinal fusion surgery. Canada no longer has regular childhood screening for scoliosis, and other forms or prevention aren't getting the money and attention that surgery does, even though they've been shown to work.

For 20 hours a day, Hume strapped herself into a brace. She also went to physio twice a week and did exercises at home.

Now, two years later, Chan says that Hume's spine has mostly corrected itself to the point where she doesn't need surgery.

But many kids aren't lucky enough to catch it early like Hume, which means surgery ends up being inevitable.

Groups push for screening to come back

Scoliosis screening used to be standard in schools; the child would bend forward at the waist and be examined for signs like uneven shoulders, ribs or hips.

But in Canada, scoliosis screening in schools stopped decades ago.

When it was done in schools by people who weren't fully trained, surgeons said it sometimes led to an overcalling of scoliosis and referring people for X-rays unnecessarily.

In an email to CBC News, Jean Ouellet, president of the Canadian Pediatrics Spine Society, said that the organization is pushing to increase early detection and raise awareness of scoliosis.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force previously had "no recommendation" for scoliosis screening and changed that in 2018 to say there isn't enough evidence for it to have a recommendation.

Now a physicians' group in Nova Scotia aims to bring back scoliosis screening there, joining a move across the country.

To that end, they're educating family physicians and nurse practitioners about evaluating children for scoliosis at an early stage, said Dr. Ron El-Hawary, chief of pediatric orthopedic surgery at IWK Health Centre in Halifax and part of the physicians' group.

"One of the caveats is that it's important to have well-trained personnel do the screening."

WATCH | Metal rods in her spine couldn't keep her out of circus arts: