Avoid eating romaine lettuce in Ontario and Quebec, health officials warn

The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning people in Ontario and Quebec not to eat romaine lettuce as it works with U.S. health officials to determine the source of an outbreak of E. coli infections in the two provinces and in 11 states.

As of Tuesday, there have been 18 confirmed cases of the bacterial infection in Canada, the agency said in a notice posted on its website. Fifteen cases of the illnesses were in Quebec and three were in Ontario.

"Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that residents in other parts of Canada are affected by this outbreak," the notice said.

The warning includes pre-made salad mixes containing romaine lettuce.