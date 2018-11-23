3 more cases of E. coli illness from romaine lettuce confirmed in Canada

Three more Canadian cases have been confirmed in the current E. coli outbreak associated with romaine lettuce, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Friday.

That brings the total number of people who have fallen ill in this country to 22, including four cases in Ontario, 17 in Quebec and one in New Brunswick.

The agency said there is no evidence that other parts of Canada have been affected.

The outbreak has also sickened more than 30 people in the U.S.

The romaine lettuce contaminated with E. coli O157 likely came from California, the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.

That conclusion is "based on growing and harvesting patterns," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb tweeted.

"The goal now is to withdraw the product that's at risk of being contaminated from the market, and then re-stock the market," Gottlieb said. "New romaine from different growing regions, including Florida and Arizona, will soon be harvested. We're working with growers and distributors on labeling produce for location and harvest date and possibly other ways of informing consumers that the product is 'post-purge.'"

The FDA wants "to help unaffected growers get back into production" and allow U.S. stores to start selling safe romaine lettuce again, he said, signalling the impact the outbreak is having on lettuce suppliers and retailers.

Gottlieb said he also wanted to make more specific product labelling "the new standard" to help trace food back to the source.

Labelling has proven to be a challenge in investigating food contamination, Matthew Wise, deputy branch chief for outbreak response at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CBC on Friday.

"One of the things that we don't sort of see on packaging is where a leafy green product was grown," Wise said. "A lot of times those bags are listed with ... the location of the corporate headquarters from the company or something like that.

He said that makes it "almost impossible" for someone looking at a bag of lettuce to know whether, for example, it was grown in Arizona, California, Florida or Texas.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is expected to provide an update on the outbreak on Friday afternoon.