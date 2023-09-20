Health Canada OK's updated Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19

Health Canada has approved Pfizer's updated vaccine to protect people ages six months and older from COVID-19.

Thursday's authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine takes aim at the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant of the virus that causes COVID.

The updated vaccine is one dose for those ages five and up.

Children between six months and under five who haven't received the primary series should receive three doses.

Moderna's updated vaccine was approved last month.

WATCH | Infectious diseases doctor answers your questions on updated vaccine: Doctor answers your questions about the new COVID-19 vaccine Duration 4:50 Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Lynora Saxinger answers viewer questions about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines, their effectiveness against the latest variants and the best time to get another shot.

"Canada will have ample supply of the new formulation of mRNA vaccines available in fall 2023," Health Canada said in a statement.

The regulator is also reviewing Novavax's latest vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant for people age 12 and older.

Federal officials aren't calling the shots boosters. Rather, they view the updated options in a similar way to an annual flu shot.

The Public Health Agency of Canada's latest report for the week ending Sept. 23 shows an increase in test positivity since early July for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The agency also said activity of common cold viruses known as enterovirus and rhinovirus are increasing, as expected for this time of year.