Ryding-Regency raw beef, veal being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

A Toronto meat packing company is facing a national recall of more than 100 of its raw beef and veal products due to a possible E. coli contamination at its slaughter and processing plant.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) launched an investigation into Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. last month and suspended the company's licence on Sept. 17 for "non-compliances related to control measures."

The CFIA announced the recall of 102 meat products Tuesday and said in a statement the move was triggered by a food safety investigation at the facility that may result in more products being recalled.

Ryding-Regency Meat Packers said in a statement to CBC News the investigation was in relation to "program elements that need to be enhanced and strengthened."

"The CFIA assisted us in identifying opportunities for improving our procedures and processes," said the statement provided by spokesperson Neil Brodie.

"We are co-operating with the CFIA to ensure that all requirements are being met and that improvements are being implemented to strengthen our daily business practices."

All of the meat products being recalled were packaged on May 27, and the company says the recall was the result of "breakdowns in our operating procedures" on "isolated production days."

"Ryding-Regency did not knowingly release any contaminated products, and no issues have been raised by our customers," the company said.

"We continue to work with CFIA at improving our business procedures and reinstating our licence."

Ryding-Regency Meat Packers is also the largest kosher beef supplier in Canada, but no kosher meat products were identified in the recall.

Restaurants, retailers, distributors and manufacturers are being asked to check for the recalled meat and not to serve, use or sell it, according to the notice.

The CFIA did not immediately provide more details about the size and scope of the recall across the country, but said there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

The company was also not able to provide the total amount of the product that has been recalled.

If more products are recalled, the public will be notified through CFIA's website.