Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending COVID-19 booster shots for all Canadian adults 80 years of age and older, as well as certain other groups who may be at increased risk of lowered protection over time since their initial vaccinations.

Those include:

People who received two doses of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine.

Adults in or from First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

Adults who are front-line health-care workers who have direct in-person contact with patients and who were vaccinated with a very short interval between their first and second doses (three or four weeks).

NACI has already recommended third doses for people living in long-term care homes and people with specific immunocompromising conditions.

More to come