Children who are severely immunocompromised should get 3rd dose of COVID vaccine, NACI says

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) had previously recommended third doses for immunocompromised people 12 years of age and older.

A teen gets a COVID-19 vaccine at École Secondaire Saint-Henri in Montreal. Children five to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended this week.  (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Children age five to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said on Friday. 

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) issued the updated recommendation on Tuesday, but Tam highlighted it in a COVID-19 briefing on Friday. 

Last September, NACI recommended that people 12 years of age and over who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive three doses of the vaccine. 

The dose given to children and adolescents should be the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine, the committee said. 

According to the latest NACI guidance children and teens are considered immunocompromised if they have one of the following conditions:

  • Active treatment for solid tumour or hematologic malignancies
  • Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
  • Receipt of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell therapy or stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
  • Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency with associated humoral and/or cell-mediated immunodeficiency or immune dysregulation
  • Treatment of HIV with immunosuppressive therapies.

Corrections

  • A previous version of this story said the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) made its recommendation that immunocompromised children age five to 11 receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. In fact, NACI issued the recommendation on Tuesday. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, highlighted the recommendation in a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
    Jan 28, 2022 11:14 AM ET

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Ireland

Nicole Ireland is a CBC News journalist with a special interest in health and social justice stories. Based in Toronto, she has lived and worked in Thunder Bay, Ont.; Iqaluit, Nunavut; and Beirut, Lebanon.

