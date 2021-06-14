Children who are severely immunocompromised should get 3rd dose of COVID vaccine, NACI says

Children age five to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said on Friday.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) issued the updated recommendation on Tuesday, but Tam highlighted it in a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

Last September, NACI recommended that people 12 years of age and over who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive three doses of the vaccine.

The dose given to children and adolescents should be the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine, the committee said.

According to the latest NACI guidance children and teens are considered immunocompromised if they have one of the following conditions: