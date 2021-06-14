Children who are severely immunocompromised should get 3rd dose of COVID vaccine, NACI says
National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends children be given the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine
Children age five to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said on Friday.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) issued the updated recommendation on Tuesday, but Tam highlighted it in a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
Last September, NACI recommended that people 12 years of age and over who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive three doses of the vaccine.
The dose given to children and adolescents should be the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine, the committee said.
According to the latest NACI guidance children and teens are considered immunocompromised if they have one of the following conditions:
- Active treatment for solid tumour or hematologic malignancies
- Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Receipt of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell therapy or stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency with associated humoral and/or cell-mediated immunodeficiency or immune dysregulation
- Treatment of HIV with immunosuppressive therapies.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story said the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) made its recommendation that immunocompromised children age five to 11 receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. In fact, NACI issued the recommendation on Tuesday. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, highlighted the recommendation in a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.Jan 28, 2022 11:14 AM ET