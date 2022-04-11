More Kinder-brand chocolates recalled due to salmonella risk
Canadian Food Inspection Agency says recalled chocolates should not be eaten
More Kinder-brand chocolates are being recalled due to a risk of possible salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said on Monday.
Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling a total of 23 products, including Christmas advent calendars, Easter chocolates, egg hunt kits and a variety of Kinder Surprise products, among others. Here's an updated list of affected chocolate products.
The original recall last week included 10 products.
No illnesses have yet been reported in Canada relating to the consumption of the recalled products.
The CFIA says the recalled Kinder chocolates should not be eaten.
Anyone who has the recalled products at home should either throw them out or return them where they were purchased.
On Friday, Belgian health authorities ordered Ferrero to suspend production at its plant in Belgium, after an investigation into dozens of cases of salmonella linked to the company's Kinder chocolates.
With files from The Associated Press
