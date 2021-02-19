Moderna begins studying potential COVID-19 vaccine booster targetting variant first detected in South Africa

Drug manufacturer Moderna says it will begin testing a variant-specific version of its COVID-19 vaccine that would target the B1351 variant first detected in South Africa.

The company has previously reported that its original two-dose vaccine — already approved for use in Canada — appears to provide protection against the B117 variant first detected in the U.K., as well as the B1351 variant, though its own research suggests it may be less effective against the latter .

The company says it will study the B1351 variant-specific vaccine both as a potential booster to the original COVID-19 vaccine and as a standalone for people who have not yet received a vaccine at all.

It will study the outcomes of three different scenarios:

A single shot of the B1351 variant-specific vaccine.

A shot combining both the original vaccine and the B1351 variant-specific booster.

A booster of the original vaccine, added to the original two-dose version.

The B1351-specific vaccine will undergo clinical trials at the National Institutes for Health in the U.S.

"As we seek to defeat COVID-19, we must be vigilant and proactive as new variants of SARS-CoV-2 emerge," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna in a statement.

"Leveraging the flexibility of our mRNA platform, we are moving quickly to test updates to the vaccines that address emerging variants of the virus in the clinic."

Moderna reported last month that its vaccine was essentially as effective against the B117 variant as it was to prior variants.

But it found there was a reduction in its neutralizing ability against the B1351 variant.

Neutralizing antibodies are one of the body's immune responses to control viral infections.

South Africa paused its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after data from a small trial suggested the vaccine did not protect against mild to moderate illness from the B1351 variant now dominant in the country.

Johnson & Johnson, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Novavax have all looked at how their vaccines perform against the B1351 variant.

WATCH | Doctor calls for aggressive action to target COVID-19 variants:

Why this doctor wants aggressive action around COVID-19 variants CBC News Video 8:46 In an interview on Rosemary Barton Live, Dr. Brooks Fallis speaks out against reopening plans in several provinces as officials study potential implications of the spread of new COVID-19 variants. 8:46

Variants confirmed around the world

The B1351 variant has been detected in at least 40 countries while the B117, first detected in the U.K., has now been identified in 80. Both have been found in Canada.

Health Canada would need to approve any booster or new vaccine against the B1351 variant before it could be administered here.

The prime minister confirmed Wednesday that Moderna will deliver the two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine it is contracted to provide Canada by the end of March.

Justin Trudeau said Canada expects to receive 460,000 doses the week of March 8 and 840,000 doses beginning March 22.

That's in addition to the 518,000 Moderna shots that have been administered in this country already and the 168,000 doses that are set to arrive this week.