Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine approved for Canadians 12 to 17

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada said Friday that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for use in adolescents.

"After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing #Covid19 in youth aged 12 to 17," the agencies said in a social media post.

Previously, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for Canadians in that age cohort.

