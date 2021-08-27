Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine approved for Canadians 12 to 17
Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada said Friday that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for use in adolescents.
Moderna vaccine the 2nd authorized in Canada for those aged 12 to 17
Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada said Friday that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for use in adolescents.
"After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing #Covid19 in youth aged 12 to 17," the agencies said in a social media post.
Previously, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for Canadians in that age cohort.
More to come.