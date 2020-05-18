Skip to Main Content
Experimental coronavirus vaccine shows promise in early stage study
An experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing, triggering hoped-for immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers, its maker announced Monday.

Vaccine by Moderna Inc. generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have COVID-19

The Associated Press ·
In this March 16 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The vaccine by Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in a study of volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose. (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)

The vaccine by Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna Inc. generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, in study volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose.

The stock of the company jumped 24 per cent in early trading Monday on Wall Street.

In the next phase of the study, led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, researchers will try to determine which dose is best for a definitive experiment that they aim to start in July.

The vaccine seems safe so far, the company said. A high dose version is being dropped after spurring some short-term side effects.

Worldwide, about a dozen vaccine candidates are in the first stages of testing or nearing it.

WATCH | How coronavirus is treated right now:

There's no vaccine, so doctors are offering "supportive treatments" instead, says family physician Dr. Peter Lin. 0:50
