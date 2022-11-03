Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants

Health Canada has approved Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants in adults.

The regulator said Thursday it determined that the bivalent Moderna Spikevax booster is safe and effective.

"Clinical trial results showed that a booster dose of the bivalent Moderna Spikevax vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.4/BA.5) and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strains," Health Canada said in a release.

Side effects were mild and similar to the previously approved version of the vaccine, according to Health Canada.

The updated vaccine is a combination of two strains, also known as a "bivalent" shot. It contains both the original vaccine formulation and protection against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

Doctors recommend that Canadians keep up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations to protect against serious illness and complications of infection.

In September, Health Canada approved an earlier version of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron BA.1 subvariant.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends that the updated vaccine be offered to adults who are recommended to receive a fall booster dose.

