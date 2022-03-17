Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6 to 11
Shot recently cleared for use among kids in same age group in Australia, EU
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six and 11 years old.
The vaccine, branded Spikevax, was recently cleared for use among kids in the same age group in Australia and the European Union.
Last year, the company said its two-dose, mRNA vaccine generated virus-neutralizing antibodies in children aged six to 11 years old and safety was comparable to that seen in clinical trials of adolescents and adults.
The dosing schedule approved by Health Canada is to give the two doses — a 100 microgram dose each for ages 12 and older, and a half-dose each for ages 6 to 11 — one month apart.
WATCH | Low vaccine uptake in children under 12 concerns health officials:
The shot is also approved as a booster dose for adults 18 and up.
Canada authorized Moderna's vaccine for adolescents back in August.
With files from Reuters
