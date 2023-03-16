Content
Health Canada approves Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has approved Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians who are six months of age and older.

The mRNA-based shot is monovalent, targets Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant

Lauren Pelley · CBC News ·
A woman with long black hear who is wearing a mask holds a syringe.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is held in Vancouver on Jan. 13, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The mRNA-based shot is monovalent, targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.

"It may be given to people who have been previously vaccinated or who have not been previously vaccinated," reads the Health Canada page on Moderna's vaccines.

Federal officials are providing a technical briefing on COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday morning.

Lauren Pelley

Senior Health & Medical Reporter

Lauren Pelley covers health and medical science for CBC News, including the global spread of infectious diseases, Canadian health policy, and pandemic preparedness. Her 2020 investigation into COVID-19 infections among health-care workers won best in-depth series at the RNAO Media Awards. Contact her at: lauren.pelley@cbc.ca

