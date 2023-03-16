Health Canada approves Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has approved Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians who are six months of age and older.

The mRNA-based shot is monovalent, targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.

"It may be given to people who have been previously vaccinated or who have not been previously vaccinated," reads the Health Canada page on Moderna's vaccines.

Federal officials are providing a technical briefing on COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday morning.

