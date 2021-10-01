1 batch of Mirvala birth control pills recalled in Canada

Drug manufacturer Apotex is recalling one lot of its Mirvala 28 birth control pills because the blister pack may contain a green placebo pill in place of an active white pill.

The affected lot has an expiry date of 08/2022, with a UPC code of 771313225328. The full description can be found on Health Canada's website.

The affected lot was distributed nationwide in Canada to wholesalers, distributors and pharmacies by Apotex between Dec. 8, 2020, and Aug. 24, 2021.

Health Canada says anyone with the affected package should return it to their pharmacy as soon as possible for a replacement, and that if there is any uncertainty as to whether they have an affected package, they should consult their pharmacist.

The Mirvala 28 packages normally contain 21 active white pills that contain hormones and seven green placebo pills with no hormones. Taking the pills in the proper order is important for preventing pregnancy.

This handout photo shows the incorrect packaging of the Mirvala 28 birth control pills, including one extra green placebo pill in place of a white active pill. (Health Canada Handout)

According to Health Canada, "missing an active pill or taking a placebo in place of an active pill could result in an increased risk of a pregnancy because the pill does not contain any active hormone." It says it may also cause side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding.

The agency recommends anyone who thinks the might have missed an active pill should talk to a health care professional.

Packages that have the correct pills in the correct order do not need to be returned.