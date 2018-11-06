Mental health support by text launches for kids across Canada

Canadian youth can now access mental health support through a free bilingual texting service being rolled out across the country by Kids Help Phone.

The charitable organization is introducing the 24/7 texting support option through a service partnership with U.S. based helpline Crisis Text Line.

A pilot project begun in February in some provinces logged more than 13,000 texting conversations between young people seeking help and trained volunteer crisis responders.

The pilot study showed that the most common issues affecting young people were anxiety, relationships and feelings of isolation. Twenty-four per cent of texters reached out because of suicidal thoughts.

The confidential service is accessible by texting TALK to 686868 for an English-speaking crisis responder and TEXTO to 686868 to reach a French-speaking counsellor on any text/SMS- enabled cellphone.

"As we move forward with the national rollout, we are again boldly changing the landscape in virtual care knowing the Canada of tomorrow is depending on how we deal with the mental health needs our youth are facing today," said Katherine Hay, president and CEO of Kids Help Phone.

The texting service requires no data plan, internet connection or app. For many young people, a lack of privacy, unreliable internet, and limited data plans make it difficult to communicate by phone, Kids Help Phone said.

The organization also continues to offer its phone and online Live Chat services, it said.

Where to get help if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts:

Kids Help Phone:

Phone: 1-800-668-6868

Text: TALK to 686868 (English) or TEXTO to 686868 (French)

Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canada Suicide Prevention Service:

Toll-free 1-833-456-4566

Text: 45645

Chat: crisisservicescanada.ca

In French: Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention:

Find a 24-hour crisis centre

If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them, says the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention. Here are some warning signs:

Suicidal thoughts.

Substance abuse.

Purposelessness.

Anxiety.

Feeling trapped.

Hopelessness and helplessness.

Withdrawal.

Anger.

Recklessness.

Mood changes.