Severe liver disease of 'unknown origin' in children being investigated in Canada

Public health officials say they're investigating cases of severe liver disease "of unknown origin" among children in Canada, as global scientists race to understand a mysterious hepatitis outbreak that has affected more than 160 children.

"The Public Health Agency of Canada is aware of reports of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in young children in Canada," the department said in a statement on Tuesday, in response to questions from CBC News.

"These are being investigated further to determine if they are related to cases in the United Kingdom and the United States. As the investigation evolves, we will keep the public updated accordingly."

The latest available data from the World Health Organization shows at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported in close to a dozen countries, with the bulk of the reports — 114 — from the U.K.

The U.S. has identified a dozen or more cases, with instances of unexplained hepatitis also occurring in Spain, Israel, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Norway, France, Romania, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Roughly 10 per cent of the affected children have required liver transplants, and at least one child has died.

