Juul suspends online sales of fruit, dessert flavours for e-cigarettes in U.S.

Juul Labs will stop online sales of fruit and dessert flavours for its electronic cigarettes in the U.S., nearly a year after halting in-store purchases.



The voluntary step announced Thursday is the company's latest concession as it tries to weather a political backlash blaming flavoured nicotine products for getting a generation of teenagers hooked on them.

Juul pulled the fruit and dessert flavours out of stores last November.



The most recent move is unlikely to satisfy the company's critics. Juul will continue selling its most popular vaping flavours: mint and menthol. Those products account for more than 60 per cent of Juul's retail sales, according to analysts. They are also the most popular flavours among teens.

The flavoured pods affected by the announcement are mango, creme, fruit and cucumber.

Those flavours account for about 10 per cent of the company's sales and were only available on its website.