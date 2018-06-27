Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the dentist's chair ...

This is an excerpt from Second Opinion, a weekly roundup of eclectic and under-the-radar health and medical science news emailed to subscribers every Saturday morning.

Who hasn't had an angst-filled visit to the dentist?

The dental drill and it's nerve-wracking whir whir whir sounds, the pick with that hook at the end used to probe the mouth for signs of tooth decay, the syringe loaded with anesthesia to numb your mouth — it's enough to make anyone a little queasy.

"I remember still vividly, as a child, walking out of the dentist's, having had a general anesthetic, having some teeth extracted. That's a vivid memory in my mind I will never forget," says Richard Watt. He's a professor in dental public health at University College London.

But as much as you may loathe your dental appointments, count your lucky choppers you didn't live back in the middle ages or earlier.

"If you look to the history, when you think about blacksmiths, 'barber-surgeons,' there were no anesthetics. Dentistry was horrendous," says Watt.

An exhibit called TEETH at the Wellcome Collection in London, U.K., features more than 150 ancient dental objects, including dentures made from hippopotamus ivory, Napoleon's silver-handled toothbrush, macabre paintings and sculptures depicting early techniques in tooth pulling for the less privileged (that's where the barber-surgeon came in handy).

In short, it is dental history house of horrors.

But if you move past the gore, the exhibition explores other issues, such as oral hygiene as a human right and the social inequalities that existed back then — and remain today.

"The condition of the mouth is a barometer of your social status," says Watt, in a review of the exhibition, featured in the medical journal, The Lancet.

"How can inequalities in oral health be tackled and access to high quality, evidence-based dental care be assured for all?" he asks in his review.

"Personally, I find it fascinating that the ideas of inequalities, the differences between people's social status and the condition of their mouth has century-wide history," he tells CBC News from his London office.

A Mayan tooth from the British Dental Association Museum. The Mayans placed carved stone inlays into prepared cavities in live front teeth, in people’s mouths. These inlays were made of a variety of minerals and colours. (British Dental Association)

Of particular interest to him is an 18th century etching where rich people had teeth implanted into their mouth from poor children. "It's bizarre. It's macabre. But that is a reflection of your mouth, and society," he says. "If you are richer and more educated, the quality and standard of your mouth will be much better."

Watt says inequalities in oral health remain "very stark" in vulnerable populations in countries like Canada, especially among Indigenous people.

Paul Allison agrees. He's the dean of Faculty of Dentistry at McGill University. "It's clear the poorer you are, the less access to dental care you have, which is essentially a private system," he says from Montreal.

"The strongest determinants of how healthy one's mouth and teeth is," [are] the classic social determinants," he says. Those would be things like poverty, education, employment and where you live. "And of course, people in First Nations groups suffer from all those determinants."

"Just like they have all sorts of general bad health indicators, they have very bad oral health indicators."

Although Indigenous people have dental coverage from the feds, geographic and cultural barriers remain says Allison.

"Yes, it's free, but is there a dentist in their community? How often does a dentist get to their community? If they need more complex care, how do they get to that care? It's just extremely difficult."

"Having access to good healthcare in a timely manner is a right that we all believe in strongly in Canada," he adds.

"That's less the case for dental care."

