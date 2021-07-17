Johnson & Johnson recalls Neutrogena spray-on sunscreens after high levels of benzene detected

Johnson & Johnson is recalling several Neutrogena spray-on sunscreens after "elevated levels of benzene" were detected in testing, Health Canada said in an advisory.

Health Canada says the company is recalling "all lots" of its aerosol-format Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer children and adult sunscreen products "after testing conducted by the company detected elevated levels of benzene."

Long-term and frequent exposure to elevated levels of benzene carries health risks, Health Canada says. That exposure can occur via inhalation or absorption through skin.

Health Canada advises the public to stop all use of the recalled sunscreen products — a full list of which can be found here — and to consult a health professional if you have been using them and have specific concerns.

Sunscreen users with questions about the recall can contact Johnson & Johnson, toll-free, at 1-800-458-1673.

The recall follows a similar effort in the United States, announced earlier this week.