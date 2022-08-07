Jamp recalls lot of Atorvastatin 40 mg tablets over possible latex contamination

Jamp Pharma Corporation is recalling a lot of Jamp-Atorvastatin 40 mg tablets due to possible latex contamination.

A Health Canada advisory on Saturday said a piece of latex was found in one Atorvastatin tablet in lot MHC1403A.

The department urged those taking Atorvastatin — commonly to treat high cholesterol and prevent heart attacks — to double-check with a pharmacy to see if the tablets are from the affected lot.

Ingesting latex could lead to anaphylaxis, it said.

Health Canada added it is monitoring the Boucherville, Que., company's recall "and will inform Canadians if any new health risks are identified."