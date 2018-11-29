Health minister vows to strengthen oversight of medical devices after investigation reveals problems

Canada's health minister says she is "deeply concerned" by problems with implanted medical devices that have been been revealed by investigative journalists and has pledged to make changes.

"The government of Canada agrees that more can be done to further strengthen the oversight of medical devices and to be more open and transparent with Canadians about Health Canada's regulatory activities," Health Minister Ginette Petipas Taylor said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"I have directed Health Canada to bring forward an action plan to accelerate these efforts on a priority basis and to work with partners on behalf of Canadians."

Her statement comes in the midst of a series of stories detailing injuries and deaths that have resulted from a variety of medical devices — including plastic meshes, breast implants, pacemakers, hip replacements and insulin pumps — as well as highlighting gaps in Health Canada regulations and enforcement of such devices. The investigation has revealed vastly different safety testing protocols than those required for drugs.

The investigation, called The Implant Files, is the result of a global media collaboration between CBC News, Radio-Canada, the Toronto Star and the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists that examined tens of thousands of medical devices and how they're made, approved and monitored by regulators worldwide.

Petipas Taylor said full details of Health Canada's action plan for medical devices will be published in the coming weeks, and it will focus on three areas:

Reviewing the policies and scientific requirements for pre-market approvals of medical devices, "including requirements for clinical data." The minister said she has also directed Health Canada to "enable more medical device research by health professionals, and expand the use of outside medical and scientific experts to advise the department on medical device issues."

Improving "post-market surveillance of medical devices," including proposing "new rules requiring that companies inform Health Canada promptly when key foreign regulators issue warnings about a device, so that we can inform Canadians more quickly."

Making "the system for medical device approvals and surveillance more transparent." Petitpas Taylor pledged to give Canadians more information about their medical devices "so that they can make better informed decisions" and "work to improve access to the clinical data that support our authorizations, so that health professionals can better evaluate the benefits and risks of devices for their patients."

Full statement from Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor:

"As Minister of Health, protecting the health and safety of Canadians is my top priority. I am deeply concerned by recent reports of serious issues Canadians have been facing with implanted medical devices.

Canada has one of the best regulatory systems in the world for medical devices. Canadians can be confident that the medical devices available in this country have met high standards for safety and efficacy. Health Canada has been taking steps to strengthen its regulation of medical devices, and I have asked that this work be accelerated.

Beyond these existing efforts, however, the government of Canada agrees that more can be done to further strengthen the oversight of medical devices and to be more open and transparent with Canadians about Health Canada's regulatory activities. I have directed Health Canada to bring forward an action plan to accelerate these efforts on a priority basis and to work with partners on behalf of Canadians.

The full details of Health Canada's Action Plan for Medical Devices will be published in the coming weeks.

The world of medical devices is constantly evolving, and the government of Canada is working to ensure that our regulations and guidance keep pace so that Canadians can have confidence in the medical devices that they need."