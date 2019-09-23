9 gripe water brands recalled because of microbial contamination

Various brands of gripe water used to treat stomach upset in babies are under recall because of potential microbial contamination, Health Canada said.

RW Consumer Products Ltd. is recalling all lots of the product "Gripe Water – Alcohol And Preservative Free" after the company's testing showed contamination.

The brand names include:

Shoppers Drug Mart's Life Brand.

The Walmart brand Equate.

Rexall's brand Be Better.

Pharmasave.

Atoma.

Baby's Choice.

Personnelle.

Teddy's Choice.

Western Family

Stores across Canada sold the recalled products, which carry the Natural Product Number or NPN 80080669.

Several brands of gripe water sold across Canada have been recalled due to potential microbial contamination. (Health Canada/Canadian Press)

These products are marketed as a "gentle antacid for quick relief of baby's minor stomach upsets such as colic, cramps, gas, sour stomach, and hiccups especially during teething."

Health Canada said ingesting a contaminated product may pose serious health risks. Microbial contamination can increase the risk of infection, particularly in infants. Their developing immune systems may be more susceptible to infection.

Symptoms of a microbial infection in infants include:

Vomiting and watery diarrhea.

Fever.

Abdominal pain.

The regulator advised consumers to stop giving affected products to your baby.

Health Canada also suggested consult a health-care professional if a baby used the product and you have concerns about the child's health.

Consumers are asked to return any unused product to the place of purchase.

Health Canada will monitor the company's recall and inform Canadians if new safety information becomes available.