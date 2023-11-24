More than 100 people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened by salmonella after eating cantaloupe or additional fruits that are now under recall.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventio n said Friday that a total of 99 people in 32 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella. Minnesota reported two deaths and 45 people have been hospitalized in the U.S.

In Canada , officials said as of Nov. 22, there have been 26 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella soahanina and sundsvall illness linked to outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (seven), Ontario (seven), Quebec (eight), Prince Edward Island (two) and Newfoundland and Labrador (two).

Six individuals have been hospitalized in Canada. No deaths have been reported

Both the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and U.S. Food and Drug Administration's original recall included Malichita brand whole cantaloupe.

The CFIA said if people aren't sure what brand of cantaloupe they have, they should throw it out.

Earlier this month, CFIA announced food recalls for whole cantaloupes, pre-cut cantaloupes and fruit trays that used the Malichita brand.

The CFIA has since expanded its recall notice to more brands. These include some pre-cut pineapples, honeydew melons and watermelons that were processed alongside Malichita cantaloupes.

Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps and get better on their own within a week.

Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems, may develop severe illnesses that require medical care such as hospitalization.